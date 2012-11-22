GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 22 M23 rebels in eastern Congo will not withdraw from the city of Goma as demanded by regional leaders but will advance until President Joseph Kabila agrees to talks, a senior rebel official said on Thursday.

Bishop Jean-Marie Runiga, head of the M23 rebel movement's political arm, said he did not consider Kabila's offer to look into their demands was serious.

"I'm not confident, because I've already waited for three months in Kampala for talks," Runiga told Reuters by telephone. "We'll stay in Goma waiting for negotiations. They're going to attack us and we're going to defend ourselves and keep on advancing," he said.