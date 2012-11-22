* Rebels "not confident" about peace talks
* Fighting erupts in rebel-held town of Sake
* Regional leaders urge rebels to halt, withdraw
By Jonny Hogg and Richard Lough
SAKE/GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 22 (Reuters) -
C ongolese troops fought back on Thursday against rebels who
rejected calls from African leaders to quit the eastern city of
Goma, captured earlier this week in a major upset that forced
U.N. troops to withdraw.
Thousands of people fled the area of clashes around the town
of Sake, as M23 rebel fighters rushed from Goma to reinforce
their positions against an army counter-offensive.
Both sides claimed control of Sake as night fell on the
troubled eastern area. There was no independent verification of
who was holding the town.
The M23 rebel movement, widely believed to be backed by
Rwanda, has vowed to "liberate" all of the vast, resource-rich
country after taking Goma, a provincial capital on the Rwandan
border, ramping up tensions in a fragile region.
With Congo struggling to regroup its fractured army,
President Joseph Kabila suspended the head of ground forces
following allegations levelled by a United Nations panel of
experts that he sold weapons to other armed groups in the east.
"The head of state decided to immediately suspend General
Major Gabriel Amisi due to an inquiry. Other officers of lower
ranks will also be investigated by the army," Information
Minister Lambert Mende said.
The head of M23's political arm, Jean-Marie Runiga, said the
rebels would not retreat despite the call to do so from
governments in central Africa, preferring to hold their ground
until Kabila opens direct talks with them.
"We'll stay in Goma waiting for negotiations," Runiga told
Reuters in the city. "They're going to attack us and we're going
to defend ourselves and keep on advancing."
Runiga flew to Uganda on Thursday for three days of talks
with President Yoweri Museveni, who is acting as an intermediary
for negotiations, a Ugandan presidential source said.
Rebel fighters seized Goma, a sprawling lakeside city of a
million people, on Tuesday after government soldiers retreated
and U.N. peacekeepers gave up trying to defend it.
The next day the rebels moved unopposed into Sake, about 25
km (15 miles) west along the main road. It was there that
government troops and allied militia were hitting back in
fighting that flared up late on Wednesday.
SCRAMBLE TO HALT CONFLAGRATION
Regional and international leaders have been scrambling to
halt the fresh conflagration in the Great Lakes, a region of
many colonial-era frontiers and long a tinderbox of ethnic and
political conflict, with rich mineral deposits as the spoil.
On Wednesday, foreign ministers of the Great Lakes states
demanded the rebels leave Goma and halt their advance. Kabila -
in a concession to the rebels that fell short of opening talks -
promised to look into their grievances.
"I'm not confident, because I've already waited for three
months in Kampala for talks," Runiga said of a recent stay in
the Ugandan capital, before travelling there again.
He said M23 wanted aid groups to return to Goma, after they
evacuated during the fighting. Reuters correspondents saw aid
workers driving in the city on Thursday.
The rebellion has triggered anti-government protests in
Kinshasa and other parts of the country. On Thursday opposition
figures seized on it to criticise Kabila's rule.
"Kabila is responsible for the suffering of the Congolese in
Goma and in North Kivu. His leadership is weak," Bruno Mavungu,
Secretary General of the UDPS party led by top opposition
politician Etienne Tshisekedi, who says he is the rightful
winner of a 2011 poll that handed Kabila a second term.
RENEWED CLASHES
Thousands of residents fled Sake on Thursday, a Reuters
correspondent there said. Several truckloads of M23 fighters
sped toward Sake from Goma as fighting raged in the afternoon.
Information Minister Mende said late on Thursday the army
had wrested back control from the rebels, but a spokesman for
M23 denied it had lost the town
"Sake and its surroundings are in the hands of M23. That's a
provocation," Vianney Kazarama told Reuters.
OCHA, the U.N.'s humanitarian coordination office, said
about 140,000 people were now displaced in and around Goma as a
result of fighting. It said power had to be restored to the town
to avoid an outbreak of cholera.
M23 takes its name from a peace deal, signed on March 23,
2009, that was meant to bring former rebels into the national
army, but which the group says the government has violated.