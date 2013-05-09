* Previous agreement ended over controversial mining deal
* Kinshasa provides more details on deal
* IMF says resource sector still lacks transparency
KINSHASA, May 9 The IMF said it is ready to open
talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo on a new support
programme after Kinshasa provided more details on a
controversial mining deal that led to the last loan programme
being scrapped.
The IMF pulled the plug on the previous $530 million
programme in December after the African country failed to
provide sufficient details on the cession of mining assets by
state miner Gecamines.
"The DRC authorities have posted the affidavit on the Comide
transaction clearing the way for fund re-engagement in a
programme context," Oscar Melhado, the IMF's representative to
Congo, said in an emailed response to queries from Reuters.
The IMF had been asking for clarification over how Gecamines
ceded its 25 percent stake in the Comide Sprl copper project to
Straker International Corp, a British Virgin Islands-based
company, in July 2011.
Previous attempts to explain the deal had failed to meet the
IMF's requirements, but a May 7 affidavit, seen by Reuters and
signed by both the mines minister and the president of the
Gecamines board, was sufficient to open discussions on starting
a new deal, Melhado said.
"While the publication of the affidavit allows the fund to
move forward with a new programme, there still remain weaknesses
in governance and transparency in the management of mineral
resources," Melhado said in the email.
Congo has some of the largest copper deposits in the world
and has attracted increasing interest from major mining
companies. However its extractive sector remains murky and the
international transparency initiative EITI last month suspended
Congo for failing to adequately disclose all its revenues from
the sector.
The government of President Joseph Kabila has repeatedly
vowed to tackle corruption and clean up the business
environment, but the country this year slipped one place to
fifth last in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings.