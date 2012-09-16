* Opposition figure has been in hiding after treason charge
By Patrick Nduwimana
BUJUMBURA, Sept 16 An opposition figure wanted
in the Democratic Republic of Congo on treason charges has left
neighbouring Burundi, where he had taken refuge, and has gone to
France, his lawyer said on Sunday.
Roger Lumbala, a Congolese member of parliament and former
rebel, arrived at the South African Embassy in Burundi's capital
Bujumbura earlier this month, seeking asylum.
The government accuses him of helping Rwanda support a
rebellion in eastern Congo that has deepened political fissures
in the capital Kinshasa, where the government and opposition
accuse each other of fanning the flames of the distant war.
The worsening political chaos threatens to undermine
President Joseph Kabila's ability to push through political and
economic reforms in the country - a potential mining and oil
giant - after his re-election in flawed polls last year.
"Lumbala left the South African Embassy on Saturday with a
Kenya Airways flight and took the direction of France," lawyer
Prosper Niyoyankana told Reuters.
"He was escorted to Bujumbura international airport by
officials from the South African Embassy and the U.N. Refugee
Agency (UNHCR)," he added.
A source at the South African Embassy confirmed the
departure. Burundian authorities were not immediately available
for comment.
Democratic Republic of Congo said Lumbala's move to France
did not change their desire to bring him back to face charges.
"We still want him to answer in front of Congolese justice
... We're simply re-orientating our request for co-operation
towards France," government spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters
by telephone.
On Thursday, Burundi's foreign affairs minister asked
Congolese authorities to formulate an official demand for the
extradition of Lumbala.
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg in Kinshasa; Editing by
George Obulutsa and Pravin Char)