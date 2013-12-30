KINSHASA Dec 30 Congolese government troops have regained control of the state television headquarters, army headquarters and the international airport in the capital Kinshasa after an attack by some 70 gunmen, government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

"We have total control of the situation," he told Reuters, adding that 40 of the attackers had been killed by the security forces. (Reporting by Bienvenu Bukumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Patrick Graham)