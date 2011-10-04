* Mineral exports from eastern Congo crash 90 pct
* US legislation on conflict minerals seen by year-end
* Enforcement of due diligence key to kickstarting sector
By Jonny Hogg
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 4
battered pickup truck pulling up to Huaying Trading's back
street office in Goma is about all that remains of Congo's
once-bustling resources business as an impending U.S. crackdown
on so-called "conflict minerals" scares most buyers away.
Eight years after the formal end of a war that killed
millions and drew in six other African countries, rebel groups
and the Congolese army continue to battle for control of mine
sites deep in the hills of eastern Congo.
For years, the conflict has been sustained by revenues from
mines that in many cases are controlled by armed groups.
Now, a local industry that has long operated in a near legal
vacuum is facing an onslaught of legislative and regulatory
initiatives that could amount to a "kill or cure" treatment.
Last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law requires the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to write rules forcing
companies to disclose whether they use minerals such as
tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from Congo.
While it is unclear when the rules will be finalized or go
into effect, firms such as Apple Inc and Hewlett
Packard are not waiting to see the fine print.
They are no longer sourcing from the region, having launched
in April their own industry drive against conflict minerals
which anticipates much of the spirit of Dodd-Frank.
For now, only the Chinese has chosen to stay.
"Of 25 exporters that exist (in Goma), not more than three
are operational, (all) belonging to Chinese. For China there is
no problem, they continue to export to their country," local
Congolese exporter Thierry Kituli Kaoma told Reuters.
The workers outside Huaying Trading say the sacks they are
unloading contain cassiterite, an ore that yields the tin used
as solder in devices such as portable phones and laptop
computers. They say the shipment is from Walikale, an eastern
mining area plagued by armed rebels.
Local representatives of Huaying Trading declined to be
interviewed. But Goma mines authorities said Huaying, together
with Chinese-owned TTT Mining and Donson International, were the
only exporters who continued trading after the U.S. industry
drive against conflict minerals.
TTT has recently suspended trading, they said, although the
company declined to say why.
A BIG "IF"
Exports of cassiterite are now running at about 100 tonnes a
month, a 90 percent fall on the volumes seen last year.
The Chinese firms are either buying at cost price of around
$4 a kilo or ask to buy on credit, said David Kapiamba, vice
president of a local minerals traders' association, adding that
there was little profit left over for the traders or mines.
Kituli, who used to sell to the U.S. market and has no
Chinese clients, has laid off his 65 workers. He said there was
growing local anger over the U.S. move, whose ultimate aim is to
ensure that the trade in minerals can flourish without fueling
conflict.
"There's a risk that everyone will turn towards China, and
then what are you going to say?" said Kituli, interviewed in his
virtually empty offices in Goma.
Views differ on the current legality of operating in Goma.
Annie Dunnebacke of rights watchdog Global Witness said a
2010 U.N. Security Council resolution already requires states to
urge their companies to make sure they were not involved in
trade that could fuel fighting in the region.
But Emmanuel Ndimubanza Ngoroba, head of the mines division
of the local government, argued it was not actually illegal for
China to buy from Congo, noting existing local rules requiring
traders to at least declare the source of their produce.
"We want to encourage the (Chinese) exporters who are here
to continue to buy the small amounts of produce arriving in
Goma. If not, it will be traded fraudulently," he said, adding
that smuggling had also gone up sharply.
Repeated calls to the Chinese embassy in Kinshasa on Tuesday
went unanswered.
The conflicts minerals proposal in Dodd-Frank has proven so
contentious that the SEC had to reopen the comment period and
delay its implementation. But there are other initiatives to
watch.
According to a document signed by Congo's mines minister
Martin Kabwelulu and seen by Reuters, the local minerals trade
will have to comply with due diligence guidelines on supply
chains drafted by the Paris-based OECD thinktank this month.
If that happens, the minerals trade in eastern Congo will
not only be subject to strict U.S. rules but also local ones
based on internationally recognised standards.
That could allow the Western firms to come back, but only if
the new rules are backed up by functioning "traceability"
schemes that will provide purchasers with a degree of certainty
that they have not bought minerals tied to the conflict.
Such schemes can involve sealing and tagging bags of
minerals with verifiable details about their source. But so far
they have been delayed, largely because of a lack of funds
needed to get them launched.
Even when such schemes do get off the ground, the real test,
as ever, will be enforcement -- no easy task for over-stretched
law enforcement authorities in a densely forested area of Congo
which is twice the size of Greece.
"If (the government) doesn't check up on exporters' due
diligence the move won't have much traction," said Dunnebacke
from Global Witness.
"But if they monitor and sanction companies, Chinese or
otherwise, it'll send a very strong signal."
