LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A proposed audit by Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining firm of its joint venture partnerships should not be mistaken for a new mining contract review, the governor of Congo's minerals-rich Katanga province said on Thursday.

"There will be no further revisitation (of contracts). I have consulted with the president (Joseph Kabila)," Moise Katumbi told a mining conference in Lubumbashi.

State firm Gecamines told Reuters last month it would audit its existing joint ventures in an effort to raise cash for an expansion. (Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)