* State miner says publication may breach contract clauses
* Gecamines doubts firms would give it permission
* IMF says will assess impact on governance efforts
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Nov 1 Congolese state mining firm
Gecamines has refused a request from the mines ministry to
publish all revised contracts, saying it cannot do so without
the permission of firms involved, according to a letter from
Gecamines published on the ministry website.
The refusal is likely to dent a donor push to increase
transparency after Congo in May appeared to bow to International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank pressure to publish all
mining contracts in an effort to clean up its murky extractive
industries sector.
In the letter, dated Sept. 30 and addressed to the mines
ministry chief of staff, Gecamines CEO Kalej Nkand said the firm
did not usually publish its contracts and confidentiality
clauses with its joint venture partners could lead to legal
problems if it did so.
"The proposed publication of these contracts has no legal
basis. It is doubtful that our partners would consent to it," it
added, asking the ministry to reconsider its request.
Gecamines has a number of copper and cobalt joint ventures
with partners that include Freeport McMoRan , Lundin
Mining , ENRC , Glencore-owned Katanga
Mining and South Africa's Metorex .
Congolese Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said he did not
think the letter constituted an all-out refusal of his request.
Meanwhile, IMF country representative Samir Jahjah said he
understood that the government still intended to publish
contracts in the oil and mining industries.
"Fund staff treat the confidentiality of information as a
serious matter, and we will assess what implications it means
for the programme," he said, referring to a broader programme at
improving transparency in Congo's extractive industries, which
have traditionally suffered from rampant corruption.
The IMF last month raised with the government its concerns
over the lack of transparency surrounding a sale of mining
rights by SODIMICO, another state miner.
Congo has carried out a review of all of its mining
contracts since 2007. One miner, First Quantum , did not
successfully renegotiate its contracts and its licences were
revoked.
The resale of First Quantum's assets despite ongoing court
cases and further questions over the management of the sector
have led to calls for greater transparency.
The transparency rules are part of a governance programme
applying to all state enterprises operating in the mining
sector.
Last month Albert Yuma, the president of the board of
Gecamines, said that the company was not bound by these rules
after it was converted into a commercial venture last year,
despite the fact that the Congolese state is the sole owner.
Congo has huge reserves of copper, cobalt and gold but
remains one of the toughest places in the world to operate,
ranking 178 out of 183 in the World bank's ease of doing
business report this year.
President Joseph Kabila is hoping to be re-elected in
presidential polls later this month, despite critics saying he
has failed to tackle rampant corruption, particularly in the
mining sector.
(Editing by David Lewis)