KINSHASA, Sept 10 Congo's state-owned mining
company Gecamines has agreed to buy out its partner in a joint
venture covering two concessions in mineral-rich Katanga
province with estimated copper reserves of 4.6 million tonnes,
officials said on Monday.
Copperbelt Minerals Limited, which has operated in
Democratic Republic of Congo since 2005, held a 68 percent stake
in the Deziwa and Ecaille C projects.
British Virgin Islands-registered Copperbelt's chief
financial officer Allan Marter said an agreement had been
reached with the state miner, which holds the remaining 32
percent, to buy his company's stake.
According to a joint statement released on Monday both
parties agreed to waive litigation and to terminate the joint
venture. Neither company reported the price Gecamines paid for
the properties.
Gecamines' CEO told Reuters that the deal was amicable
despite "many differences" between the two partners.
"This is all part of our strategy to become a major
producer...Gecamines needs reserves to develop its own
activities," Ahmed Kalej Nkand told Reuters by telephone.
Once one of Africa's largest copper producers, Gecamines
been hit by over two decades of decline as production dwindled
and debts mounted to an estimated $1.5 billion.
The company still owns dozens of exploration concessions in
the country's copper-producing south, however, and has stakes in
more than 20 mining companies.
Gecamines last year announced a $930 million overhaul aimed
at turning the company around and reaching a production target
of 100,000 tonnes a year in 2015, up from a current level of
around 20,000 tonnes.
