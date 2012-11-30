BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 30 A dispute over ammunition and equipment left by Congo government forces in the eastern city of Goma is threatening to hold up a planned withdrawal by M23 rebels who want to take the materiel with them, rebel and U.N. officials said on Friday.
M23 rebels, who seized Goma on Nov. 20 but have agreed to pull out under a deal brokered by regional governments, want to take with them a store of munitions and equipment abandoned by the government army FARDC. The military supplies were currently in the charge of U.N. peacekeepers at Goma airport.
But the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) was refusing to hand over the airport arsenal to the rebels.
"This is FARDC ammunition and does not belong to M23 so I don't think we have to hand it over," MONUSCO's spokesman in Kinshasa Madnodje Mounoubai told Reuters by phone.
M23 military chief Colonel Sultani Makenga accused the U.N. peacekeepers of "blocking" M23's withdrawal operations.
"We have a store that has our logistical equipment and now MONUSCO is telling us not to get our equipmemt. We can't agree to that," he told reporters in Sake, west of Goma.
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.