* Proposal would allow drilling for 'national interests'
* Move threatens gorilla sanctuary, conservationists say
* Congo is believed to hold rich oil deposits
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, March 7 The government of Democratic
Republic of Congo has drafted a bill that could allow oil
companies to drill inside its national parks, putting Kinshasa
on a possible collision course with donors and conservationists.
The impoverished central African state is believed to have
rich energy deposits, some of which may lie beneath Virunga
National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site that is home to some
of the world's last mountain gorillas.
Two oil companies, UK-based Soco International and
French energy giant Total, hold exploration licences
that overlap with parts of the park - where their activities are
currently restricted by law.
"There are international agreements that we must respect
concerning exploitation within (Virunga) park, but we can't
leave the population to live in poverty," Yves Mobanda Yogo, a
member of parliament on the environmental sub-committee working
on the code told Reuters in an interview.
The draft bill, seen by Reuters and due to be debated by the
broader parliament as early as this month, would allow the
government to provide an exemption to the ban on oil activities
in national parks "for reasons of national interest."
It would also provide tax breaks for operators to try to
attract investors into Congo, which has earned a reputation as
one of the toughest places in the world to do business due to
decades of political instability and lack of respect for
contracts.
Congo produces a miniscule 26,000 barrels of oil per day and
is keen to boost that by exploring offshore and along its
frontier with Uganda, where reserves of 3.5 billion barrels have
been identified.
The borderlands zone, including the dense forests and hills
of Virunga, is home to numerous rebel groups left over from a
bloody regional war in the 1990s that left millions dead.
Donors including the World Bank and the UK government have
expressed their opposition to any encroachment into Virunga,
however, because it is legally protected by its status as a
UNESCO World Heritage site.
Zach Abraham, the head of global campaigns for the World
Wildlife Fund - an international wildlife advocacy group - said
that Congo's government should not permit any energy exploration
activity within Virunga.
"It is protected by both national and international law.
No-go means no-go," he said.
Last year the government authorised Africa-focused Soco
International to carry out aerial surveying inside Virunga, and
the company has repeatedly said that work will not have any
negative environmental impact to the biodiverse area.
Total, meanwhile, has said it will not operate in the park
because of social and environmental concerns.