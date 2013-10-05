KINSHASA Oct 5 Congo's President Joseph Kabila
pledged on Saturday to turn the recommendations from three weeks
of national dialogue into policies to tackle the central African
nation's daunting social, institutional and economic problems.
The talks in the capital Kinshasa were boycotted by some
members of opposition political parties, who said they were
denied the opportunity to discuss the validity of Kabila's
disputed 2011 presidential election triumph.
Closing the meetings, Kabila said he would convene a joint
session of the two houses of parliament on Thursday to discuss
legislation based on the recommendations, which were not made
public.
"I will submit the report and bring together the two houses
to show the nation what has been done so we advance on these
important measures," Kabila said in a short speech, without
providing any policy specifics.
Congo ranks bottom of the United Nations Human Development
Index. Millions of people have died in eastern Congo from
violence, disease and hunger since the 1990s as foreign-backed
insurgent groups have fought for control of the region's rich
deposits of gold, diamonds and tin.
Philippe Biyoya of the presiding committee said that
restoring institutional legitimacy - damaged by the row over
Kabila's reelection two years ago - had been central to the
discussions.
He said the recommendations included specific reforms to the
national electoral commission CENI ahead of presidential
elections due in 2016. Some members of the opposition have
accused Kabila, who is legally barred from standing again, of
wanting to change the constitution to seek a third term.
Thomas Luwaka of opposition party MLC, whose leader
Jean-Pierre Bemba is in the Hague facing war crimes charges
before the International Criminal Court (ICC), welcomed the
recommendations but demanded action from the government.
"What matters to us is that the delegates want to revisit
Bemba's case to try to secure his release," said Luwaka.
It was not immediately clear how Congo could secure the
freeing of Bemba, who ran against Kabila in a 2006 elections.
The ICC has disregarded calls from Kenya to drop charges
against President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly orchestrating
violence before the contested 2007 elections in which 1,200
people were killed. His trial is due to begin in November.
The call to review Bemba's case was among recommendations
aimed at seeking reconciliation with opposition including
amnesty and pardons for imprisoned politicians and the reopening
of media outlets that had been shut down.
There will not be amnesty for leaders of repeated armed
rebellions in the Congo's turbulent east, delegates said.
Moise Nyarugabo of the RCD-Goma party, a former
rebellion-turned-political party and member of the committee
charged with community conflict and peace, said Kabila's
government had the freedom to select which measures it would
implement.
"The government has a lot of room for manouvre," he said.
(Reporting by Pete Jones, Editing by Daniel Flynn and Ralph
Boulton)