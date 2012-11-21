* Kabila has previously rejected any direct talks with M23
* Museveni urges rebels to abort plan to march to capital
* Kagame denies backing rebels, blames Congo internal woes
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Nov 21 Congo's President Joseph Kabila
on Wednesday appeared to soften his stance on the rebels in
eastern Congo by saying he would look into their grievances and
that a report had been compiled to form the basis of any
"contact" with the group.
Kabila's government has repeatedly rejected direct talks
with the M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, who
have captured the eastern city of Goma and vowed to "liberate"
all of the vast central African country.
Rwanda has denied charges it supports the rebels.
"We've had a process that has been ongoing ... what is
called the evaluation of the turbulence," Kabila told a press
conference after two days of talks with the Rwandan and Ugandan
presidents in Kampala to try to bring an end to the conflict.
"We have formally received the summary report of what has
been done to date and it is on the basis of that (that) any
other move, any contacts to be carried between the government
and M23 of course (will be done)," he said.
The report was compiled by foreign ministers, who were also
holding a parallel meeting in Kampala, as part of a regional
effort to end the crisis.
The M23 say Kabila failed to grant them posts in the army in
line with a peace deal that ended a previous revolt in 2009.
The process to evaluate the rebels' grievances was conducted
under the auspices of the 11-state International Conference for
the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), that includes Congo and Rwanda
and is chaired by Uganda.
Kabila, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Uganda's President
Yoweri Museveni demanded the rebels stop their mutiny, and pull
out of Goma immediately. They said they opposed the bid by the
M23 to overthrow the Congo government.
"The government of Congo is working around the clock to
address the rebels' issues and we conclude the issue," Museveni,
who chaired the talks, said.
He urged the rebels to abandon their plan of a 1,000-mile
march to the capital Kinshasa.
"We don't want it to be protracted. We don't want to
maintain insecurity, we want to eliminate it," he said.
Kagame reiterated his stance that those responsible for
Congo's bloodshed were indigenous to the country.
"For the problems that are based in the Congo or have to be
dealt with by the Congolese themselves, they should remain as
such," Kagame said.