KINSHASA Nov 5 The Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group said on Tuesday it will end its 20-month insurgency with immediate effect and seek a political solution to the crisis in the east of the country.

"To this end, the chief of general staff and the commanders of all major units are requested to prepare troops for disarmament, demobilization and reintegration on terms to be agreed with the government of Congo," M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa said in a statement.