UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
KINSHASA Nov 12 The Congolese government delegation has left Ugandan-hosted talks with M23 rebels after the two sides failed to agree on the wording of a document due to officially end the insurgency, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Lambert Mende, spokesman for Democratic Republic of Congo's government, blamed mediator Uganda for the breakdown. "Uganda seems now to be acting as part of the conflict. It has interests in M23," he said.
Mende said the government was not prepared to sign a deal with a rebel movement that had already declared its own dissolution. Kinshasa wants the rebels to pledge not to take up arms again, he said. (Reporting by Pete Jones; Writing by David Lewis)
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LOS ANGELES, March 9 New U.S. solar installations nearly doubled last year, but slowing demand for both residential and large-scale systems, falling panel prices and concerns about looming federal tax reform are still dampening investor appetite for the sector.
SANTIAGO, March 9 SunPower Corp has put a large solar plant in Chile up for sale, according to two sources with knowledge of process, as the second largest U.S. solar panel maker seeks to cut costs across the globe.