* Congolese delegation walks out of Uganda-hosted talks
* Congo accuses Uganda of having an interest in M23
* Underscores deep mistrust blocking peace in Great Lakes
region
(Adds reaction from U.N., quote from resident)
By Pete Jones and Richard Lough
KINSHASA/KAMPALA, Nov 12 The Congolese
government delegation has quit Ugandan-hosted talks with M23
rebels, saying Kampala's support for insurgents was to blame for
the failure to sign a document due to officially end Congo's
latest rebellion.
Congo's accusations against Uganda shows the deep mistrust
in the region, a barrier standing in the way of long-term peace
despite the defeat of the M23's 20-month insurgency by Congo's
United Nations-backed army.
Okello Oryem, Uganda's junior foreign affairs minister, did
not immediately comment on the accusations, but said he expected
it would take a few more days before any deal could be signed to
end the most serious Congolese uprising in a decade.
"Uganda remains the only reliable peace partner for DRC.
What affects them, affects us," said Lieutenant Colonel Paddy
Ankunda, spokesman for the Uganda mediation team.
Congolese and rebel negotiators failed to agree on the
wording of the document meant to cap the army's swift military
gains that led to M23 last week abandoning its uprising in
Congo's mineral-rich border zone with Rwanda and Uganda.
"What are we supposed to sign? No country in history has
signed an agreement with a movement that has declared its own
dissolution," said Lambert Mende, a spokesman for Democratic
Republic of Congo's government.
Mende said Kinshasa wanted the rebels to pledge not to take
up arms again but Uganda was blocking this. "Uganda seems now to
be acting as part of the conflict. It has interests in M23."
Uganda and Rwanda have both been accused by U.N. experts of
backing M23, the latest in a series of uprisings led by
Congolese Tutsi fighters in the east, which is rich in gold,
diamonds and other minerals. Both countries deny the charges.
"A military victory was achieved but the political problems
remain," said Martin Kobler, head of the U.N. mission in Congo.
Still, he said he was encouraged by the fact that both
parties had agreed on the content of the document, adding that
the main stumbling point was the wording of the title.
Bertrand Bisimwa, political head of the M23, was not
immediately available for comment. Sultani Makenga, its military
chief, is being held by Uganda after he abandoned the rebels'
last hill-top positions with hundreds of fighters.
Despite the demise of M23, a plethora of other rebel groups
operate in eastern Congo, which is also riddled with conflicts
over land, ethnicity and access to resources.
STRONGER
Congo's President Joseph Kabila is keen to capitalise on his
army's victory, the first over a major rebellion in the distant,
lawless east.
But while the military success has boosted his popularity in
Kinshasa and may help his long-term political prospects amid
speculation that he seeks to run for a third term in 2016, some
are wary of government concessions.
"I don't see why we should sign an agreement with a group of
rebels when we have proven to them that we are stronger," said
Vincent Muziga, a civil servant in the capital. "Why should we
give in and go to Kampala to sign agreements?," he added.
Envoys from the United Nations, European Union, African
Union and United States had gathered in Uganda for the signing
and insisted on further talks after it fell through.
"The Envoys urge the parties to resolve the differences
relating to the format of the document and to remain committed
to a peaceful settlement of the conflict," they said.
Uganda's lead mediator, Defence Minister Chrispus Kiyonga,
said both sides had concluded negotiations over the 11-point
document on Nov. 3, before rebels laid down arms.
A second source close to the peace talks said the Kinshasa
and M23 delegations had both initialled each page.
The accord will address issues such as amnesty - for the act
of rebellion, though not for crimes against humanity. That will
almost certainly mean no amnesty for Makenga.
It is also expected to tackle some of the root causes of the
unrest, including the return of stolen property and issues
surrounding the return of Tutsi refugees to Congo.
(Additional reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala and Media
Coulibaly in Kinshasa; Writing by David Lewis and Emma Farge;
Editing by Angus MacSwan and Robin Pomeroy)