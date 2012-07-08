GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 8 (Reuters) -
R ebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Sunday
they seized the town of Rutshuru in North Kivu province after
government forces abandoned it.
"We took control of the town of Rutshuru before noon and
sent the (Congolese army) fleeing," Colonel Vianney Kazarama of
the M23 rebel movement told Reuters by telephone.
A German newspaper reporter with the rebels also reported
they were in Rutshuru, which lies on the main road axis north
from the North Kivu provincial capital Goma. The M23 rebels on
Friday captured the minerals transit town of Bunagana near the
border with Uganda.
A spokesman for Congo's United Nations peacekeeping mission,
MONUSCO, said he had no information that the rebels had entered
Rutshuru. Congolese military and government officials were not
immediately available to comment.
Simone Schlindwein, Great Lakes correspondent for the German
newspaper Tageszeitung, told Reuters she was in Rutshuru with
the rebels.
"I'm in Rutshuru. The FARDC (Congolese army) left this
morning. M23 just took over, but there was no fighting. There is
shooting, but they are just firing in the air," she said.
(Reporting By Joe Bavier, Bate Felix; Editing by Pascal
Fletcher)