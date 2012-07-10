* Rwanda denies allegations it supports Congo rebellion
* U.N. peacekeepers, Congo troops reinforce provincial hub
* Border revolt has displaced thousands of civilians
By Kenny Katombe
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 10 (Reuters) -
A uthorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo accused
neighbouring Rwanda on Tuesday of "invading" a volatile border
area, portraying an advancing rebel insurgency as a Rwandan
military operation.
The Rwandan government has consistently denied allegations
by Congolese officials and United Nations investigators that it
is fomenting and supporting the Tutsi-dominated M23 rebel
movement in Congo's mineral-rich North Kivu province, long a
tinderbox of regional ethnic and political tensions.
"It's not a rebellion, it's an invasion. We didn't think
that the Rwandan army would be throwing all its might into
Congolese territory," Erneste Kyaviro, spokesman for North Kivu
governor Julien Paluku, told Reuters by telephone.
Kyaviro appealed for a forceful response by the
international community, especially Western nations, to pressure
Rwanda to halt its alleged support for the rebellion.
"You don't need a single shot fired to stop Rwanda," he
said, saying countries like the United States, Britain, Norway
and Belgium should halt their aid to landlocked Kigali to put an
end to M23 operations in Congolese territory.
"We need the help of the whole world," he said, adding
Rwanda had deployed elite troops along the border near Goma.
No immediate reaction was available from Rwanda's presidency
or foreign ministry, which have in the past strenuously rejected
the accusations of Rwandan support for the Congolese insurgency.
The rebels, described by U.N. officials as apparently
well-equipped and growing in number, drove back the Congolese
government army in a determined offensive over the last few
days, forcing U.N. peacekeepers to withdraw into isolated
operating bases in the hilly countryside. One Indian U.N.
soldier was killed in a rebel attack last week.
The rapid M23 rebel advance has opened the way for a
possible assault on the North Kivu provincial capital Goma,
where U.N. peacekeepers have reinforced their positions.
Residents reported that U.N. armoured vehicles were guarding
major crossroads of the city and also patrolling the outskirts.
The latest fighting in North Kivu has once again displaced
thousands of civilians and raised tension between uneasy
neighbours Congo and Rwanda in the Great Lakes region at the
heart of Africa. The rebel successes have also embarrassed the
army and government of Congo President Joseph Kabila.
M23 political commissar Colonel Vianney Kazarama also denied
the rebels received any support from Rwanda. "We have the
support of the population ... We took many weapons in Bunagana,
Rutshuru, and Rumangabo. Are these places in Rwanda?" he said.
In a report last month, U.N. experts laid out evidence of
high-ranking Rwandan military officials backing the Congolese
rebels and the United States, a key ally of Rwandan President
Paul Kagame, has also called on Kigali to halt this support.
The so-called M23 insurgents, who include mutineers from the
Congo army, take their name from a March 2009 peace deal that
ended a previous Tutsi-led rebellion in North Kivu.
Since March, hundreds of ex-rebels have defected from the
army in support of a renegade general, Bosco Ntaganda, wanted by
the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes.
Like the 2004-2009 rebellion, the current mutiny has its
roots in ethnic and political wounds dating back to Rwanda's
1994 genocide. Later invasions of Congo by Rwandan forces and
Kigali's backing of Congolese rebels fuelled two successive wars
that killed several million people.
CONGO TO U.N. PEACEKEEPERS: "GET ENGAGED"
Kyaviro said the Congolese army, which has melted away
before the M23's advance, was reinforcing its units at Goma. But
he appealed to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO,
to be more robust in its response to the rebels' offensive.
"They (the peacekeepers) are not here to do tourism, they
should get engaged," he said, adding that U.N. troops had simply
shut themselves into their bases when the rebels took Bunagana,
Rutshuru and other locations north of Goma in the past days.
Rebel commanders and MONUSCO say the insurgents have since
pulled back from some of the seized positions. A witness told
Reuters on Tuesday that M23 fighters continued to occupy a
military base in Rumangabo, just 40 km (25 miles) north of Goma.
"The M23 forces appear to be well equipped and supplied,
their numbers have increased in recent weeks," a U.N. official,
who asked not to be named, said late on Monday, adding the
rebels might move west towards the Masisi area of North Kivu.
"That would again be of great concern because it is a
stronghold area and there's the possibility then of actually
threatening Goma on two fronts," the U.N. official said.
The official said MONUSCO was helping the Congolese army
reinforce the road from Rutshuru to Goma to prevent further
advances by M23 and ensure government soldiers were able to
return to their positions to help protect civilians.
Thousands of people have been displaced, but the exact death
toll from the recent fighting is not known. The U.N. Security
Council has condemned the rebel attacks.
In The Hague, the International Criminal Court jailed
Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo for 14 years for
recruiting child soldiers in eastern Congo.
