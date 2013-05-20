* City was seized and briefly held by rebels last year
* U.N.'s Ban due to visit Goma this week
KINSHASA May 20 Congolese soldiers clashed with
rebel fighters for the first time in nearly six months on Monday
near the city of Goma, just days before U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon is due to visit the troubled eastern borderlands.
Fighting began in the early morning after the
Tutsi-dominated M23 rebels attacked government positions around
10 km (6 miles) north of mineral-rich eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo's largest city, a military spokesman told
Reuters.
M23 seized and briefly held Goma last November despite the
presence of thousands of U.N. soldiers.
"The fighting has been with heavy weapons. It's still
continuing although it is less intense ... We're sending
reinforcements. We must protect the town of Goma at all costs,"
Colonel Olivier Hamuli said.
M23 spokesman Amani Kabasha said that M23 had initially
driven off an attack by the FDLR, a Rwandan Hutu rebel group
based in Congo's volatile east, before coming under attack from
government artillery.
"We are not responding to their shelling, but what we're
hearing is not good, that (Congolese president Joseph) Kabila is
sending reinforcements. He needs to calm down," Kabasha said.
No casualty figures from the clashes were immediately
available.
The fighting comes after months of stalled peace
negotiations and as Tanzanian troops, part of a new U.N. brigade
charged with neutralising armed groups including M23, began
deploying in the east.
Ban is due to arrive in Goma this week as part of a visit
with the president of the World Bank, aiming to draw attention
to the conflict in Congo, where millions have died during nearly
two decades of violence.
