* Fighting erupts as Congo army extends push north
* Army backed by new U.N. brigade
* Shelling risks pulling Rwanda into conflict
By Pete Jones
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 31 (Reuters) -
F ighting erupted on Saturday between eastern Congolese rebels
and the army, which said it would push on with an offensive to
recapture all territory controlled by insurgents despite their
call for a ceasefire.
Democratic Republic of Congo's army, backed by a new U.N.
brigade with an unprecedented mandate to launch attacks, has
forced M23 rebels to retreat from positions they have held for
months overlooking the eastern city of Goma.
Some shells fired during recent fighting have landed in
neighbouring Rwanda, threatening to pull the small but
militarily powerful country openly into the conflict.
Both Congo's army and rebels have accused the other of
firing the missiles. U.N. experts and Congo's government says
Rwanda is already backing the rebels but Kigali denies this.
Both sides said fighting erupted several kilometres (miles)
north of Kibati, hilltop positions seized from rebels on Friday
- the latest in nearly two decades of unrest fuelled by
ethnicity, local politics and competition over land and mineral
wealth.
" are criminals and we are obliged to pursue them. We
want to recapture all of the territory they currently occupy and
restore the authority of the army and state," said Congolese
army spokesman Lt Colonel Olivier Hamuli.
In a statement sent to journalists, M23 confirmed the
resumption of fighting and complained it came despite a pullback
by its troops and an offer of a ceasefire.
RWANDAN ARMOUR
U.N. forces in North Kivu province, where the fighting is
taking place, said they were not involved in the latest clashes.
The army's U.N.-backed advance this week is the most
significant victory government troops have recorded during this
latest 18-month rebellion, whose leaders complain the Kinshasa
government failed to honour the terms of a deal to end an
earlier, similar uprising.
M23 seized Goma last November after insurgents overran the
army and marched past U.N. peacekeepers. The rebels withdrew
under intense international pressure and started peace talks
with the government but these have stalled.
The failure of U.N. peacekeepers to protect Goma led to the
creation of an "Intervention Brigade" with a robust mandate to
neutralise rebels. This force was spurred into action last week
by the shelling of Goma and nearby Gisenyi, in Rwanda, that
killed several civilians.
The United Nations has blamed the rebels for the shelling
but M23 and Rwanda have said Congo's army was responsible.
Kigali has accused Kinshasa of provocation and has not ruled out
dispatching troops to Congo to protect its territory.
Rwandan media published photos of armour being sent towards
Rwanda's northern border with Congo this week. Congo's
government and U.N. peacekeepers have said there are already
signs of Rwandan infiltration.
Diplomats say world leaders are applying pressure on
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame not to intervene.
Rwanda and Congo have fought two wars in the last two
decades, with Kigali arguing it had to send troops to Congo to
hunt down extremist Hutu rebels who fled to Congo after the 1994
genocide in Rwanda.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)