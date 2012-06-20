* Congo accuses U.S. of blocking UN report of Rwandan
meddling
* New rebellion in east of DRC raising bilateral tensions
* Rwanda says problem is Congo's own to deal with
By Jonny Hogg and Louis Charbonneau
KINSHASA/UNITED NATIONS, June 20 The United
States is delaying but will not block release of a United
Nations expert report on Congo, diplomats said of a dispute over
a document likely to implicate Rwanda in its neighbour's
conflict and test ties between the former arch-foes.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused the United
States of blocking the so-called Group of Experts report to
protect its ally but diplomats at the U.N. said they expected
the report to be published in full once Rwanda had been given a
chance to respond to the accusations.
The diplomatic wrangling over the report comes after Congo's
government and Human Rights Watch said that a new rebellion in
the country's east was getting support from officials in Rwanda,
including weapons in breach of an arms embargo for Congo and
fighters, but stopped short of directly accusing the government.
Diplomats briefed on the contents of the report said an
annex would back up many of these claims. Kigali denies the
charges and has said the new fighting was Kinshasa's
responsibility to tackle and a problem within its own borders.
While the U.N. fracas appears largely procedural - centering
on whether or not information about support from Rwanda for
Congo's eastern rebels should be included even though it was
presented to council members after the report was written - it
has highlighted the rapid fallout between the DRC and Rwanda.
A senior Western diplomat at the U.N. said Washington was
being cautious and had put the brakes on the report, a comment
other envoys confirmed. "They have made the legitimate point
that the Rwandans should have a chance to comment," he said.
Another diplomat told Reuters that the United States would
allow the publication of the report, with its annex, which will
detail a verbal briefing on support given by officials in Rwanda
to the M23 rebel movement, in two weeks.
"The U.S. and other Security Council members should be doing
everything they can to expose violations of U.N. sanctions and
the arms embargo, including by Rwanda, and not attempt to cover
them up," HRW said in a statement emailed to the press.
"CONVENIENT" SOLUTION
A spokesman for the U.S. mission to the U.N. denied they
were blocking publication of the report to the Security
Council's Congo sanctions committee and said they were studying
new information presented by the Group of Experts in preparation
for further discussion on June 26.
"We and the other members of the (sanctions) committee are
studying the findings carefully and will continue to discuss
their implications once the report is public," spokesman Payton
Knopf said.
Rwanda's army repeatedly fought in Congo during the former
Belgian colony's wars and a 2009 U.N. experts report detailed
Rwandan support for the CNDP, a former eastern Congo rebellion
that many of the M23 leaders were also part of.
Kigali arrested the CNDP leader, paving the way for several
years of improved relations between the two nations.
"The rapprochement of 2009 (between Congo and Rwanda) is
holding, but the fear is that it could break down," said the
senior diplomat, who asked not to be named.
Congolese authorities have already accused elements within
the Rwandan military of sending hundreds of troops across the
border to fight for the rebels.
"All these efforts to block the report are first of all
shameful, and also in terms of peace for eastern Congo, they
don't help," Atoki Ileka, Congo's ambassador to France, who is
currently representing Kinshasa in New York.
"The people of eastern Congo can't wait until the U.S. and
the rest of the Security Council find a 'convenient' solution
for the sake of Rwanda," he added.
Ileka told Reuters the information documented alleged
criminal networks within Rwandan military and political circles
that are backing the rebels and seem to go "right to the top".
On Tuesday Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused the
international community of blaming Rwanda for Congo's woes and
told Congo to take responsibility for its own problems.
Kinshasa described the comments as "astonishing."
The fortunes of the two countries have been inextricably
linked after more than a million Rwandans fled across the border
in the wake of a 1994 genocide, sparking nearly two decades of
conflict in Congo which have left millions dead.
Rwanda has repeatedly sent its forces into eastern Congo,
citing a need to pursue Rwandan rebels based there, but has
faced accusations of pillaging the region's natural resources.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Eric Walsh)