Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
KIGALI Nov 20 Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said on Tuesday political dialogue was the only way to end conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after the city of Goma fell to rebels.
"What happened today in Goma is a clear indication that the military option has failed to bring about a solution to this crisis and that political dialogue is the only way to resolve the ongoing conflict," she said in a statement.
"By focussing on the blame game and ignoring the root causes of conflict in the DRC, the international community has missed the opportunity to help the DRC restore peace."
Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the so-called M23 rebels who on Tuesday claimed control of Goma. Rwanda rejects the accusations of being behind the rebel group.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.