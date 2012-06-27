* UN report: Rwanda officials aiding Congo rebels
* Rwanda says report is false, biased
* Says it did not get opportunity to respond
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, June 27 Rwanda said on Wednesday that
it was 'deeply regrettable' that the UN Security Council has
decided to publish a document alleging Rwanda was backing armed
groups in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said in a
statement that the government would provide factual evidence to
show that the charges of Rwandan involvement are false and that
the document was biased.
"This is a one-sided preliminary document based on partial
findings and is still subject to verification."
The evidence contained in an addendum to a recent report by
U.N. experts is the strongest yet to indicate high-level support
within President Paul Kagame's government for the so-called M23
rebellion, whose stand-off with Congolese forces has caused
hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in eastern Congo.
Rwanda has vigorously denied backing M23, a group of several
hundred soldiers led by Bosco Ntaganda, a renegade army general
with past links to Rwanda, who is also wanted by the
International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
The addendum by the Group of Experts - an independent panel
that monitors violations of the Congo sanctions regime - is due
to be published in the coming days according to diplomats, but
Reuters has obtained a copy, which points at Rwandan support for
several armed groups in eastern Congo, including M23.
"Throughout the Group's investigations, it has
systematically gathered testimonies... which affirm the direct
involvement in the support to M23 from senior levels of the
Rwandan government," the 43-page report stated.
MEDIA FRENZY
Mushikiwabo said a "media frenzy" had forced the UN's
decision to publish the report - without allowing Rwanda an
opportunity to respond systematically to the allegations, which
implicate Rwanda's defence minister and several high ranking
army officers.
"(As) the Congolese Army proved unable to contain the
mutiny, Kinshasa and its allies (have) resorted to pointing the
finger at Rwanda," she said, adding that the government had
invited the Group of Experts to visit Kigali to continue their
investigations, an invitation the Group said it had accepted.
Originally the addendum documenting the allegations against
Rwanda was not to be released until next month to allow Kigali
time to respond, but diplomats said suggestions from the
Congolese government that member states were trying to block it
had motivated Security Council members to expedite its release.
The extent of the allegations and the Rwandan government's
aggressive denials have blown the mutiny into a diplomatic
incident with its former foe, Congo, said Thierry Vircoulon,
Central Africa director for International Crisis Group.
Rwanda is vying for a spot on the Security Council next year
and that could be jeopardised by the scandal, Vircoulon said.
But he also warned that Congo's failure to deal with the
mutineers, who continue to hold three hills close to the Rwandan
border, could see the security situation deteriorate further.
"The longer this goes on, the more dangerous it looks. We're
hearing that the mutineers are re-enforcing... You clearly see
the situation is in favour of the mutineers," he said, from the
eastern Congolese city of Goma.
Rwanda has repeatedly backed armed movements in its eastern
neighbour during the last two decades, citing a need to tackle
Rwandan rebels operating out of Congo's eastern hills, but has
faced accusations of using the security threat as a cover for
maintaining its economic and social interests in the region.
(Editing by Bate Felix and Diana Abdallah)