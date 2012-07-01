* U.N. reports implicates Kigali officials
* First time U.S. has directly addressed issue
* Congo fighting continues over weekend
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, July 1 The United States has called on
Rwanda to stop supporting armed rebel groups in neighbouring
Democratic Republic of Congo after a U.N. investigation
implicated senior Kigali officials.
Fighting in Congo continued over the weekend in hills near
the Rwandan border between forces loyal to Kinshasa and fighters
from the so-called M23 mutiny.
The statement from the United States was the first time the
long-standing ally of Rwandan President Paul Kagame has directly
addressed the issue of the country's alleged involvement in the
Congo mutiny.
Rwanda has denied the contents of an addendum to a report by
U.N. experts, released last week, which provided the strongest
evidence yet that officials of Kagame's government were
providing military and logistical support to armed groups in
Congo.
The groups include M23, a band of several hundred fighters
led by Bosco Ntaganda, a mutinous army general with past links
to Rwanda who is sought for arrest by Congo and also wanted by
the International Criminal Court for war crimes.
"We are deeply concerned by the report's findings ... and
have asked Rwanda to halt and prevent the provision of such
support from its territory," Victoria Nuland, spokeswoman for
the U.S. State Department, said in an emailed statement on
Saturday.
Rights groups including Amnesty International and Global
Witness have called on the United Nations and aid donors to
Rwanda to take action in the wake of the report.
"The UK and U.S. governments are the largest bilateral
donors to Rwanda ... They cannot stand by and watch a regime
they bankroll orchestrating a new war in Congo," Global Witness
said in a statement on Friday.
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said last week
that she regretted the publication of the "one-sided" U.N.
report and vowed to disprove the allegations levelled against
Rwandan officials, including defence minister James Kabarebe and
several top military figures.
Rwanda is bidding for a seat on the U.N. Security Council
next year.
On Friday, Congo's president Joseph Kabila blamed the unrest
on "dark forces, national and foreign" during a speech on
national television, but did not mention Rwanda by name.
Kabila called off Saturday's annual independence day
celebrations as a mark of respect for the victims of the
fighting, which has seen more than 200,000 people flee their
homes since April, and has pushed the total number of Congo's
displaced above 2 million for the first time since 2009.
M23 fighters and government troops clashed on Saturday and
Sunday according to local witnesses, who said the mutineers had
attempted to seize a key road but were pushed back.
M23 spokesman Vianney Kazarama said his forces had come
under attack from government troops near the town of Ntamugenga,
in the eastern province of North Kivu, where thousands of people
are living rough after fleeing the fighting.
Kazarama said his fighters had pulled back for humanitarian
reasons, allowing the Congolese army to take back territory.
(Editing by Bate Felix and Pravin Char)