ADDIS ABABA, July 12 Democratic Republic of
Congo, Rwanda and their Great Lakes region neighbours have
agreed a plan to "eradicate" armed groups in eastern Congo, a
Congolese delegation said on Thursday.
The document was signed in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa
by nearly a dozen regional states, who met on the sidelines of
an African Union summit.
They agreed to tackle a rebellion in Congo's North Kivu
province, which has raised tensions in the region and displaced
thousand of civilians.
"I think it is positive. The most important thing is putting
it into effect," Congolese foreign minister Raymond Tshibanda
N'tungamulongo told Reuters.
