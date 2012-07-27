* Kinshasa wants peacekeepers to hunt rebels in lawless east
* Regional leaders call for end to cycles of violence
* Britain joins other donors in Rwanda aid freeze
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, July 27 Democratic Republic of Congo
said on Friday it wants the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping
mission in the country strengthened so it can eliminate rebel
groups in its lawless east, as called for by regional leaders
seeking to end cycles of conflict.
The statement came after Britain joined the United States
and the Netherlands as donors who have cut or suspended aid to
Rwanda in the wake of a U.N. report that Kigali is backing
rebels in fighting that has displaced 470,000 since April.
Rwanda has rejected the report, saying donors were acting on
"flimsy evidence".
As part of efforts to diffuse tension between Kinshasa and
Kigali, veteran foes during years of conflict in Congo, regional
leaders brokered a deal for a "neutral force" to be set up to
take on Congo-based rebel groups.
No details have been given on the plan but, in theory, the
force would target all rebels, including the anti-Kinshasa M23
rebels and Rwandan Hutu FDLR fighters Kigali says are a threat.
The fighting in North Kivu province comes after three years
of generally improved relations between Congo and its tiny but
militarily powerful neighbour, which has said previous military
actions in Congo were justified by the threat posed by Rwandan
Hutu rebels who have been based there since a 1994 genocide.
"We know very well that if we start from scratch it will
take a very long time, that's why we're suggesting the solution
of transforming parts of MONUSCO," said Lambert Mende, a
spokesman for Congo's government, referring to the U.N. mission.
"We think it will work because we have got the support of
everyone (at the African Union) in Addis Ababa, and we are
witnessing the pressure that is being put on Rwanda by its
allies," he said, referring to aid cuts by Kigali's donors.
The U.N. already has more than 17,000 troops in Congo as
part of its peacekeeping mission. But the force is stretched
thin across a nation the size of Western Europe and struggles to
fulfil its mandate of protecting civilians as it is.
U.N. helicopter gunships frequently back up outgunned
government forces but even that firepower failed to prevent
rebels from taking several towns this week.
Regional leaders are due to meet in Uganda next month to
flesh out the plan but a Western diplomat based in Kinshasa said
details were still scarce.
"Whilst people come to a conclusion as to what to do, the
conflict is continuing," he said.
Days of fighting north of the North Kivu capital of Goma
have this week forced thousands more from their homes.
UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency, said its staff in Congo
and working with refugees in Rwanda and Uganda were receiving
regular reports of widespread abuses, including indiscriminate
killings, rapes, torture and ethnic violence.
"In Uganda, some of the young Congolese refugees arriving at
the Nyakabande transit centre near the border told our staff
they were fleeing a recruitment campaign," UNHCR said.
"Many report seeing young males and minors being forced to
join the rebels to carry ammunition," it said.
GROWING AID FREEZE
Britain's Department for International Development (Dfid)
said that it had delayed a 16 million pound ($25 million)
payment, the first of two scheduled for this year, as London
considers whether "partnership principles" were still being met.
The move follows the Dutch suspension of 5 million euros
($6.18 million) in aid and the U.S., a staunch ally of Rwanda's,
cutting $200,000 of military aid due to the U.N. report.
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo issued a fresh
rejection of the accusations, saying they were part of an
orchestrated media and political campaign against Kigali.
"We have just concluded discussions with the (U.N.) Group of
Experts and comprehensively rebutted every one of the
allegations with conclusive documentary evidence," she said.
Analysts say moves by donors to suspend aid, however small
in value, are significant signs that patience were Kigali's
reported meddling in Congo is running thin.
($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) ($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jenny Clover in Kigali and Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva; Writing and additional reporting by David
Lewis in Nairobi; Editing by Louise Ireland)