* Rwanda defense minister accused of commanding Congo rebels
* Uganda, Rwanda deny accusations of involvement
* Nearly half a million people displaced due to fighting
* U.N. says rebellion also being funded by traders in Rwanda
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 19 The U.N. Security Council
intends to impose sanctions on the leaders of the Democratic
Republic of Congo's M23 rebels and others violating an arms
embargo on the country, according to a statement the council
unanimously adopted on Friday.
Rwandan Defense Minister James Kabarebe is commanding the
insurgency in eastern Congo that is being armed by Rwanda and
Uganda, both of which also sent troops to aid deadly attacks,
according to a U.N. experts' confidential report seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
"The Security Council expresses its intention to apply
targeted sanctions against the leadership of the M23 and those
acting in violation of the sanctions regime and the arms
embargo," the 15-member council said in the statement obtained
by Reuters.
The council strongly condemned any external support to the
M23 rebels, expressed "deep concern at reports indicating that
such support continues to be provided to the M23 by neighboring
countries" and demanded that it stop immediately.
The Security Council's Group of Experts said in its report
that Rwanda and Uganda - despite their strong denials -
continued to support M23 rebels in their six-month fight against
Congolese government troops.
The Security Council statement on Friday stressed "the
urgency of constructive engagement and dialogue between the DRC
and its neighbors, especially Rwanda, and the need to address
the underlying causes of the conflict in eastern DRC."
The Congolese government on Wednesday demanded targeted
sanctions against Rwandan and Ugandan officials named in the
U.N. experts' report.
Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo on Thursday
dismissed the idea that action should be taken on the basis of a
report that she called flawed and untrue. She said the priority
was to work out how to pacify the region.
"It's wrong. This report is very problematic so anybody who
would want to take action based on that report would be really
unfortunate," Mushikiwabo told Reuters in an interview.
AID WITHDRAWN
Bosco Ntaganda, a former Congolese general wanted by the
International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, controls
the rebellion on the ground, and M23 leader Sultani Makenga is
in charge of operations and coordination with allied armed
groups, the U.N. report said.
Ntaganda and Makenga "receive direct military orders from
RDF (Rwandan army) Chief of Defense staff General Charles
Kayonga, who in turn acts on instructions from Minister of
Defense General James Kabarebe," it said.
Uganda and Rwanda have denied the accusations of involvement
by the U.N. experts, who monitor compliance with sanctions and
an arms embargo on the Congo.
They delivered their report to the Security Council's Congo
sanctions committee earlier this month.
Nearly half a million people have been displaced due to the
fighting. M23 has proven so resilient that one senior U.N.
diplomatic source told Reuters that Rwanda has effectively
"annexed" mineral-rich eastern Congo thanks to the rebel force.
"The Security Council also condemns the attempts by the M23
to establish a parallel administration and to undermine State
authority," it said in Friday's statement.
Rwanda has backed armed movements in the Congo during the
past two decades, citing a need to tackle Rwandan rebels
operating out of Congo's eastern hills.
The latest rebellion also is being funded by traders in
Rwanda who are profiting from tin, tungsten and tantalum
smuggled across the border from mines in the eastern DRC,
according to the U.N. experts' report.
The accusations have prompted the United States, Sweden and
the Netherlands to suspend some aid to Rwanda, which relies on
donors for about 40 percent of its budget. Last month the
European Union froze further budgetary support to Rwanda.
Mushikiwabo said it was "the biggest mistake" for any
countries to withdraw aid over the U.N. report.