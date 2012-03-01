KINSHASA, March 1 British oil firm Soco
International said on Thursday it has been given
permission to carry out aerial surveys of a Congolese oil block
where exploration was suspended last year due to concerns over
environmental damage.
Soco has rights to Block 5 but exploration has been halted
as the block sits partially in Democratic Republic of Congo's
Virunga National Park, which is Africa's oldest and home to some
of the world's last remaining mountain gorillas.
"We're delighted to have clearance to proceed with the
aerial survey over Block V," Soco's deputy CEO Roger Cagle told
Reuters by email from London.
Cagle added that work could begin in the second quarter of
the year.
The government was not immediately available for comment.
Congo's government last year suspended exploration after
pressure from conservation groups and the World Bank. The
company says it would have a beneficial impact on the area.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Lewis and Keiron
Henderson)