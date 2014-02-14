REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DAKAR Feb 14 The OECD has offered to mediate between British oil company Soco International and conservation group WWF to determine whether exploration in the last refuge of Congo's mountain gorillas violates the organisation's ethical standards.
WWF presented a complaint in October saying that Soco's oil activity in Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, violated the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) business guidelines.
Soco, which denied the allegations, and the government of Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's poorest nations, want to explore the park's potential to generate oil revenue.
An initial report by the OECD's British office, released on Friday, said the WWF complaint raised important questions about how Soco should meet its obligations to contribute to sustainable development in Congo and that the issue merited further examination via mediation.
The OECD said that if the two parties would not agree to mediation, it would conduct its own investigation to determine whether Soco was in breach of the guidelines. The OECD has no power to enforce its standards.
Soco said it respected the OECD complaints process and hoped mediation would take place "outside the media spotlight".
"The company looks forward to contributing to a further examination of how sustainable development can be achieved, whilst addressing the views of the international community together with the DRC's legitimate right to manage and protect its own energy resources," it said in a statement.
The WWF said the decision had set a precedent for using the OECD guidelines as a mechanism for safeguarding the environment.
The OECD report found no specific human rights impact from Soco's activities and rejected complaints that there had been a lack of engagement with stakeholders, such as local residents, UNESCO and non-profit organisations.
It also dismissed WWF's complaint that a clause in Soco's contract, which exempts it from any tax or environmental legislation after the contract was signed, was a risk to environmental and human rights.
The OECD acknowledged that SOCO had committed to environmental and social standards above the requirements of existing laws, including the OECD guidelines themselves.
It was concerned, however, that no environmental impact assessment of activities in the park had been published. In response, Soco said the Congolese government had now agreed to make the report public.
Soco said that it had so far conducted a month-long seismic survey within the park, and after that initial testing, "no drilling has been planned or is even warranted", it said.
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.