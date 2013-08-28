GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) -
U nited Nations helicopters and artillery supported the Congolese
army in an attack on M23 rebel positions near the city of Goma
in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, an army
spokesman said.
The M23 rebels also said in a statement that the Congolese
army and the U.N. intervention brigade attacked its forces in
Kanyaruchinya and Mutaho, to the north of Goma, with infantry,
air strikes and heavy weapons.
The Congolese army has been battling the M23 rebels for
nearly a week with the support of the 3,000-strong U.N. brigade,
which has a special mandate to neutralise armed groups in the
mineral-rich nation.
(Reporting by Pete Jones and Chrispin Mvano; Writing by Bate
Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)