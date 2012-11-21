KAMPALA Nov 21 Foreign ministers from the Great
Lakes region on Wednesday urged African countries to contribute
troops to an international force to eliminate armed rebels in
the Democratic Republic of Congo's turbulent east, a Ugandan
government spokesman said.
"The meeting called on the African Union's Peace and
Security Council to mandate the neutral international force and
seek the support of the United Nations Security Council to
deploy the neutral force," said spokesman Fred Opolot.
The Congolese and Rwandan presidents, Joseph Kabila and Paul
Kagame, met on Wednesday in Kampala to try to bring an end to
the conflict in eastern Congo. The rebels took control of the
eastern city of Goma on Tuesday and said they planned to
"liberate" the vast central African country.