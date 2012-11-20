KAMPALA Nov 20 Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's presidency said on Tuesday.

The two presidents arrived at Uganda's Entebbe airport on Tuesday afternoon, and were due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni separately before holding face-to-face talks, said the sources.

"Museveni will first meet them separately to try to create a rapport for a joint meeting which is likely to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," one of the sources said.