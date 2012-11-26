KAMPALA Nov 26 The leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group Colonel Sultani Makenga is travelling to the Ugandan capital Kampala at the invitation of the head of the Ugandan military, a rebel spokesman said on Monday.

"He's on his way to Kampala, he has been invited by the military chief of Uganda," Amani Kabasha told Reuters by phone from an undisclosed location.

The Ugandan military could not be immediately reached for comment.