KINSHASA, Sept 25 The British government said on
Tuesday it is opposed to London-based oil company Soco
International exploring for oil in Democratic Republic
of Congo's Virunga National Park, which is a last refuge for the
region's mountain gorillas.
"We have informed Soco and urge the government of DR Congo
to fully respect the international conventions to which it is
signatory," a foreign office spokesperson said in a statement
seen by Reuters.
"Foreign investments in sectors such as hydrocarbons ... can
play a vital role in boosting development of the DRC ... Such
investment needs to be done responsibly and sustainably, in
compliance with local law and conforming to international
standards," the statement said.
Soco's deputy chief executive officer, Roger Cagle said in a
statement on Tuesday that the company was involved in the
project on the invitation of the Congolese government.
"Our involvement was formalised through a Production Sharing
Contract signed in 2006 and ratified by Presidential Decree in
2010," Cagle said.
"We currently have a contractual commitment with the DRC to
continue with our exploration activities in Block V. If the DRC
government decides that our involvement in Block V is no longer
legal then we will, of course, stop all activities," he said.
Congolese law prohibits any extractive industries within its
national parks, although earlier this year the government said
it had granted Soco permission to do aerial surveys of the area.
Congo's oil minister said last week that the country would
consider allowing exploration within the park, which is Africa's
oldest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Virunga
National park is also one of the world's foremost biodiversity
hot spots.
The oil minister's comments were the clearest signs yet that
the government was prepared to act in a manner that was contrary
to widespread opposition from conservationists, and allow oil to
be pumped from Virunga if significant deposits were found.
Soco controls Block 5 of the so-called Albertine Graben, an
area along the border with Uganda, which has already estimated
its own reserves at 3.5 billion barrels.
Soco said recently that exploration work had temporarily
been halted due to security concerns resulting from violent
clashes in the area between rebels and government forces.
Cagle said in the statement that Soco was years away from
completing its research in the area and that at this stage no
drilling had been planned. "We are now at a preliminary phase of
exploration, involving scientific studies, to assess the
petroleum resource potential of the region," he said.