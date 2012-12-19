* Seven Congolese troops arrested for abuses in eastern
Congo
* U.N. says 180 attacks by Kony's Lords Resistance Army in
Congo
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 18 The U.N. mission in the
Democratic Republic of Congo found that 126 women were raped in
an eastern town after Congolese troops fled there last month as
rebels advanced on the provincial capital of Goma, the United
Nations said on Tuesday.
Congolese troops, aided by U.N. peacekeepers have been
battling the so-called M23 rebels - who U.N. experts and
Congolese officials say are backed by neighboring Rwanda - for
the past eight months in the resource-rich east of the country.
Congolese troops retreated to the nearby town of Minova when
the rebels captured Goma on Nov. 20. Kinshasa regained control
of Goma almost two weeks later when the rebels withdrew, but the
United Nations said the situation remains "tense and fragile."
The U.N. mission, known at MONUSCO, was investigating
alleged human rights abuses in and around Minova from Nov. 20 to
Nov. 30 and this month interviewed more than 200 people in the
area, said U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky.
"According to preliminary findings the U.N. mission has
documented at least 126 cases of rape. The teams were also able
to confirm the killings of two civilians, including one minor,"
Nesirky told reporters.
"The Congolese Armed Forces have started investigating those
human rights violations," Nesirky said. "To date nine soldiers
from the armed forces have been arrested, two in connection with
the rapes and seven in connection with looting."
The United Nations was working with the Congolese government
to establish which army units the men belonged to so the world
body could review any support provided to those units, he said.
"It would appear that most of those rapes were committed by
FARDC (Congolese army) soldiers," U.N. Peacekeeping chief Herve
Ladsous told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council.
MONUSCO has more than 17,000 troops in the Congo - a nation
the size of Western Europe - and even before the M23 rebellion,
the peacekeepers were stretched thin and the U.N. force was
struggling to fulfill its mandate of protecting civilians.
PROGRESS AGAINST LRA
The U.N. mission is also helping the Democratic Republic of
Congo combat fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony and his Lord's
Resistance Army. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a
report on Tuesday that here had been 180 attacks presumed to
have been carried out by Kony's LRA guerrillas this year.
Ban said 138 of those attacks were in the Congo and 42 in
neighboring Central African Republic.
"They resulted in the deaths of 39 civilians," Ban said. "A
total of 193 persons have been abducted, 84 from the Central
African Republic and 109 from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
One third of the abductees were children."
Kony, who has been accused of terrorizing northern Uganda
for 20 years, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for
war crimes. His guerrillas are accused of abducting children to
use as fighters and sex slaves, and of hacking off victims'
limbs as a method of intimidation and revenge.
In June, the U.N. Security Council called for global help to
equip an African Union force hunting Kony, which lack basic
resources such as boots, food, transport and training.
"I am encouraged by the progress made in tackling the threat
and impact of (the) LRA," said Ban. "I urge the international
community to maintain its attention to the LRA issue and to
provide the financial support needed by the African Union and
the United Nations to continue their work."
Violence by the Lords Resistance Army has subsided since
2005 when it was ejected from Uganda. Kony is now thought to
command only hundreds of followers scattered in jungle hideouts.
Kony's profile rose after a celebrity-backed campaign
against him earlier this year and a video was posted on YouTube
by a California filmmaker and promoted on Twitter with the
hashtag #Kony2012.
