* UN chief suggests new force to combat Congo rebels
* Questions raised on command structure, ability of new
force
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 5 The U.N. Security
Council hopes to approve by the end of March a special force to
combat rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but some
members have concerns that need to be addressed first, Russia's
U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin said on Tuesday.
While Churkin did not divulge these concerns, some diplomats
worry the creation of the intervention force within the
existing peacekeeping operation, known as MONUSCO, could lead to
two competing units. They want more detail on the new unit's
command structure.
"We think it's very important that the intervention force is
fully integrated into MONUSCO," said one senior council envoy,
speaking on the condition of anonymity. "I don't see opposition"
to the proposal, he said, "but we need a lot of clarification."
South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique are the most likely
candidates to supply the several thousand soldiers needed for
the intervention force, but diplomats have questions about the
ability of those troops to take on the rebel groups, including
the M23, which have taken parts of eastern Congo.
"A lot of hard work is ahead of us in the next few weeks,"
Churkin told reporters after U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
briefed the 15-member council on his proposal to strengthen and
define MONUSCO's mandate and create the intervention force.
"There are some issues to be sorted out ... Hopefully by the
end of the month we will be able to adopt that mandate"
resolution, said Churkin.
M23 began taking parts of eastern Congo early last year,
accusing the government of failing to honor a 2009 peace deal.
That deal ended a previous rebellion and led to the rebels'
integration into the army, but they have since deserted.
"The intervention brigade will be tasked with containing the
expansion of both Congolese and foreign armed groups,
neutralizing these groups, and disarming them," Ban told the
Security Council on Tuesday.
In practical terms, U.N. diplomats say, troops in the
brigade will have more freedom to open fire without being
required to wait until they are attacked first, a limitation
that is standard for U.N. peacekeepers deployed around the
world.
African leaders signed a U.N .-mediated deal late last month
aimed at ending two decades of conflict in Congo's east and
paving the way for the intervention force.
At least 70 people were killed and thousands more fled their
homes after days of fighting between rebels and government
forces in eastern Congo, aid agencies said on Tuesday.
The clashes that began last week underline the complex
nature of the conflict in eastern Congo, where personal and
local grievances fuel a wider battle between armed groups and
the ill-disciplined army for control of land and the region's
rich mineral deposits.
