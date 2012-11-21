KINSHASA Nov 21 The United Nations defended its
failed effort to prevent rebels from seizing the Congolese city
of Goma, saying on Wednesday its helicopters had fired hundreds
of rockets at rebels but were unable to beat them back when
their forces sharply increased.
Advancing M23 rebels seized the city on Tuesday after
soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo's army fled.
Goma is a regional headquarters of a U.N. force tasked with
assisting government troops to protect civilians, but
peacekeepers largely looked on once the army fled and the city
fell.
France called the failure of the peacekeeping force, which
has heavy weapons and helicopters, to halt the advance of the
lightly-armed rebels "absurd", and said its mandate should be
reviewed.
U.N. helicopter gunships flew 17 sorties, firing 500 rockets
and four missiles in the defence of the town, the United Nations
said on Wednesday in a statement giving its account of the
battle. Two South African peacekeepers were injured, it added.
About 500 rebels made an initial advance on Nov. 15, of whom
about 64 were killed by army forces backed by U.N. helicopter
gunships, it said. But two days later the rebels returned in far
greater numbers, launching a new attack with 3,000 men.
"Facing this new offensive ... which had a surprising
firepower, Congolese forces were determined in the defence of
their positions before pulling back ... despite support from
their and our attack helicopters," the U.N. statement said.
The sudden increase in the size and capability of the rebel
force is likely to add to accusations that the fighters are
receiving backing from abroad.
Congo and U.N. experts have accused Rwanda of supporting the
rebels, a charge Rwanda rejects.
The U.N. Security Council has expressed "concern at reports
indicating that external support continues to be provided to the
M23, including through troop reinforcement, tactical advice and
the supply of equipment" but did not name Rwanda.
The rebellion was launched eight months ago by mutinous
troops accusing the government of failing to stick to a 2009
deal with insurgents to end a previous conflict. On Wednesday
they said their aim was to "liberate" the country.