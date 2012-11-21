* UN targeted by Congolese protesters after fall of Goma
* M23 does not enjoy broad support in Congo - UN
* Rebels showed "surprising firepower" in Goma seizure
By David Lewis and Michelle Nichols
KINSHASA/UNITED NATIONS, Nov 21 The United
Nations defended its failed effort to prevent rebels from
seizing the Congolese city of Goma, saying on Wednesday its
helicopters had fired hundreds of rockets at rebels but were
unable to beat them back as their ranks swelled.
Advancing M23 rebels seized the North Kivu capital on
Tuesday after Democratic Republic of Congo soldiers fled.
Goma is a regional headquarters of a U.N. force, known as
MONUSCO, tasked with assisting government troops to protect
civilians, but peacekeepers largely looked on once the army fled
and the city fell.
"Clearly, it is not the mandate of MONUSCO to directly hit
the armed groups ... They have to be in support of the armed
forces of Congo," U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told
reporters at the United Nations. "That is hardly achievable in a
situation when there is no FARDC (Congo army) to support."
France called the failure of the peacekeeping force, which
has heavy weapons and helicopters, to halt the advance of the
lightly-armed rebels "absurd," and said its mandate should be
reviewed.
Roger Meece, head of the U.N. mission in Congo, briefed the
Security Council on Wednesday by video link from Kinshasa, and
said the rebels has shown renewed capacity and sophisticated
tactics as they advanced on Goma over the weekend.
While U.N. officials have said M23 were not engaging U.N.
peacekeepers now, Meece said the United Nations had been the
target of Congolese protesters.
"Since the occupation of Goma by the M23 we find there are
violent protests and spontaneous demonstrations aimed at symbols
of power in the Congo as well as U.N. staff and facilities," he
said. "The risk of seeing this spread to other cities in the
Congo is not to be excluded."
'SURPRISING FIREPOWER'
Meece added: "The M23 does not enjoy broad support in North
Kivu, or elsewhere in eastern DRC. Despite strong efforts, it
has been unable to establish a base of support in South Kivu or
elsewhere beyond its core area of occupation."
U.N. helicopter gunships flew 17 sorties, firing 500 rockets
and four missiles in the defence of Goma, the United Nations
said in a statement on Wednesday giving its account of the
battle. Two South African peacekeepers were injured.
About 500 rebels made an initial advance on Nov. 15. About
64 rebels were killed by army forces backed by U.N. helicopter
gunships, it said. But two days later, the rebels returned in
far greater numbers, launching a new attack with 3,000 men.
"Facing this new offensive ... which had a surprising
firepower, Congolese forces were determined in the defence of
their positions before pulling back ... despite support from
their and our attack helicopters," the U.N. statement said.
The sudden increase in the size and capability of the rebel
force is likely to add to accusations the M23 are receiving
backing from abroad. Congo and U.N. experts have accused Rwanda
of supporting the rebels, a charge Rwanda rejects.
The U.N. Security Council has expressed "concern at reports
indicating that external support continues to be provided to the
M23, including through troop reinforcement, tactical advice and
the supply of equipment," but did not name Rwanda.
The rebellion was launched eight months ago by mutinous
troops accusing the government of failing to stick to a 2009
deal with insurgents to end a previous conflict. On Wednesday
they said their aim was to "liberate" the country.