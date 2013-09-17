* Congo force should be more flexible, internal UN report
says
* Document criticises peacekeepers for failing civilians
By Pete Jones
KINSHASA, Sept 17 The U.N. peacekeeping force in
Democratic Republic of Congo must revamp its strategy for
protecting civilians, because existing tactics were having
little lasting effect, according to an internal mission document
seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The briefing, dated Sept. 7, said the strategy resulted in
an illusion of protection rather than real security, putting
pressure on the United Nations' biggest peacekeeping mission
that has been dogged by criticism since its launch 13 years ago.
Inaction by the U.N. force when rebels seized the eastern
city of Goma in November led to the creation in March of a new
brigade with an unprecedented mandate to confront and disarm
armed groups in Congo's restive eastern provinces.
This force, made up of South African, Tanzanian and Malawian
soldiers, has since helped Congo's army drive rebels away from
Goma in heavy fighting.
However, the briefing provides a rare, detailed critique of
the broader 18,500-strong, $1.5 billion-a-year mission, which
many Congolese complain has failed to protect civilians from a
plethora of armed groups roaming the east.
The document says U.N. operating bases are poorly situated,
allowing for only short range patrols and limited civilian
protection by the force, known as MONUSCO.
"Protection by presence is not effective," it says. "MONUSCO
is delivering false reassurance - maintaining the illusion of
protection - through static presence and consuming significant
resources to little enduring effect."
The briefing calls on soldiers to use their rules of
engagement to the fullest extent and retake the initiative on
the ground, where their movements are sometimes curtailed by
armed groups.
Citing instructions from General Carlos Alberto dos Santos
Cruz, the U.N.'s force commander in Congo, the document says
MONUSCO must review its operations and "orient the force towards
defeating emerging threats".
Dos Santos Cruz, a Brazilian who previously commanded the
U.N. mission in Haiti, has been credited with pushing the force
to be more pro-active since he took over in May.
While the newly created Intervention Brigade explicitly
calls on U.N. troops to go on the offensive, the mission has
long operated under a Chapter 7 mandate, which allows
peacekeepers to use deadly force to protect civilians.
However, some countries contributing soldiers to the force
are more reluctant than others to see their troops go on the
offensive in a U.N. mission.
(Editing by David Lewis and Mike Collett-White)