KINSHASA Jan 15 An unmanned aircraft used by
U.N. peacekeepers in Democratic Republic of Congo slipped off
the runway on Wednesday near the eastern town of Goma, the head
of the U.N. mission said.
The drone would need to be repaired before it could fly
again but none of the surveillance equipment seemed to have been
damaged, Martin Kobler, head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission,
said in New York.
The United Nations force started using drones - a first for
the world body - last month to help it monitor armed groups
operating along Congo's border zone with Rwanda and Uganda.
A spokesman for the mission said an investigation was under
way but no one had been injured in the incident.
Earlier, a senior official in Congo's interior ministry
earlier told Reuters the drone crashed shortly after taking off
from Goma.
The Falco drones used by the U.N. force are manufactured by
Selex ES, a unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica
. Finmeccanica had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Additional reporting by
Danilo Masoni in Milan and Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing
by David Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alister Doyle)