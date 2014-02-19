KINSHASA Feb 19 The United Nations peacekeeping
mission in Democratic Republic of Congo will deploy more troops
to copper-rich Katanga province to help fight worsening militia
violence there, the U.N. force commander said on Wednesday.
Katanga has been spared much of the violent disorder that
has plagued large swathes of the vast Central African nation for
nearly two decades. But the southern province, home to some of
the world's largest copper reserves, has seen a rise in attacks
by armed Bakata-Katanga secessionists since last year.
Hundreds of rebels attacked the Katangan capital Lubumbashi
in 2013 before surrendering after battles with security forces.
Fighting again approached the city in January.
General Carlos Dos Santos Cruz, head of the U.N. military
force in Congo, said additional troops would be deployed to
protect civilians in the so-called "triangle of death", one of
the regions hardest hit by the violence.
The 22,000-strong U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO, now has
only 450 soldiers deployed to Katanga.
"We are going to deploy one company, about 100 to 120 men.
Then we want to...launch joint operations with the Congolese
army," Dos Santos Cruz told a news conference in the capital
Kinshasa.
The Bakata-Katanga militia is demanding independence for
Katanga, whose rich mineral deposits have attracted
international mining companies including Freeport-McMoRan
and Glencore.
Violence in Katanga has not reached the intensity seen in
Congo's eastern borderlands where the U.N.-backed army last year
defeated the M23 rebellion - the greatest threat to President
Joseph Kabila in a decade.
However, over 400,000 civilians are currently displaced by
violence in Katanga, according the U.N. refugee agency.
Katanga has a history of secessionist movements dating back
to a failed attempt to break away from newly independent Congo
in the early 1960s.
Feelings that Katangans should benefit more from the
province's vast mineral wealth continue to strain relations with
the central government in distant Kinshasa.