WASHINGTON Aug 25 The United States said on
Sunday it was alarmed by an escalation in fighting in eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo between M23 rebels and Congolese
soldiers, and again called on neighboring Rwanda to stop its
support for the rebels.
The State Department condemned attacks by the M23 that
killed at least three people in Congo's eastern city of Goma on
Saturday. It also expressed concern over reports by the United
Nations of shelling by the M23 into Rwanda territory.
"We urgently call on (the) DRC and Rwandan governments to
exercise restraint to prevent military escalation of the
conflict or any action that puts civilians at risk," State
Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement.
"We are deeply concerned about evidence of increasing ethnic
tensions in Goma and call on all parties to avoid any actions
that could exacerbate such tensions."
Harf said the United States was ready to consider further
targeted sanctions against M23 rebel leaders and other armed
groups.
Washington urged the U.N. mission in Congo, MONUSCO, to
thoroughly investigate charges of cross-border shelling. Rwanda
said five mortar bombs had fallen on Rwandan villages on Friday,
following a rocket the previous day, and blamed Congo's army.
A 3,000-member U.N. Intervention Brigade has been deployed
to fight and disarm rebels in the east.
Rwanda twice invaded its larger neighbor in the 1990s and
sponsored rebels trying to topple the Kinshasa government.
Millions have died since then in Congo's eastern border area, a
patchwork of rebel and militia fiefdoms in an area rich in tin
as well as tungsten and coltan ores.
A U.N. report in June said the M23 recruited fighters in
Rwanda with the aid of sympathetic Rwandan army officers, while
elements of the Congolese army have cooperated with the Rwandan
Hutu rebel group FDLR.
