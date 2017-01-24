KINSHASA Jan 24 Democratic Republic of Congo's
central bank injected $50 million into the interbank exchange
market on Tuesday to prop up the Congolese franc, which has lost
nearly 40 percent of its value in the last year, bank spokesman
Plante Kibadhi told Reuters.
Low oil and mineral prices over the last two years in
Africa's top copper producer have heaped pressure on the franc
and driven inflation from less than 1 percent in 2015 to over 11
percent last year.
