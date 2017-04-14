KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank has an end of year inflation target of 7 percent.

Foreign exchange reserves meanwhile fell to $735 million by the end of March, or 2.23 weeks worth of imports, from $785 million at the end of January, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier)