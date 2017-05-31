UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KINSHASA May 31 A delegation from the International Monetary Fund is in Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss possible financial aid, Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala said in an address to parliament on Wednesday.
Tshibala said the IMF might provide balance of payments and budgetary support as Congo grapples with high inflation and a depreciating currency.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and Catherine Evans)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts