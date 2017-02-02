Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
KINSHASA Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.
Congo, Africa's top copper producer, has seen its economy battered by low commodity prices over the past two years, with its franc currency losing nearly 40 percent of its value last year. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Louise Ireland)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Canada's oil sands need more emissions-cutting measures and monitoring, an official panel said on Friday in recommendations that could potentially raise costs in a high-cost region that international players have increasingly abandoned.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement