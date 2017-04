KINSHASA, March 24 Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso has won re-election with 60.39 percent of the vote, extending his 32-year rule of the oil-producing country, the interior minister said on Thursday.

Opposition leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who is popular in the capital Brazzaville's south, won 15 percent and retired general Jean-Marie Mokoko won 14 percent, Raymond Zephyrin Mboulou said on state television. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kevin Liffey)