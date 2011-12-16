* Court rejects opposition bid to annul vote
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Dec 16 Democratic Republic of
Congo's Supreme Court confirmed the incumbent Joseph Kabila on
Friday as the winner of a disputed Nov. 28 presidential
election, rejecting opposition demands for the vote to be
annulled over fraud allegations.
The court's president, Jerome Kitoko, said Kabila had won
48.95 percent of the vote.
"In consequence, Joseph Kabila is proclaimed president-elect
of the republic with a simple majority," he said at the Justice
Ministry.
The court said the opposition had failed to provide proof of
their allegations.
Congo's election commission last Friday declared Kabila
winner of the vote, which observers said lacked credibility and
was marred by irregularities and violence.
The European Union and the United States have separately
said the vote was flawed while French Prime Minister Alain Juppe
said the situation in Congo was explosive, urging political
leaders to seek a solution to the crisis.
Many hoped that Congo's second post-war election would set
the vast mineral-rich Central African nation on the path to
recovery and further investments in its resources, but the
disputed election risks plunging it into a prolonged crisis.
Congo's opposition immediately said they "totally rejected"
the ruling.
"The Supreme Court is just an instrument of Kabila, just
like the electoral commission," said Alexis Mutanda, head of
veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi's election
campaign.
Tshisekedi, who came second, has called the election results
"a provocation" and said he considers himself Congo's president.
"The party is going to decide what to do, we just think its
a masquerade," Mutanda said by phone.
He said the Congolese people were waiting for Tshisekedi to
call for protests but could take matters into their own hands.
"He does not have to give the order, the people can take
charge on their own," he said.
Kabila has brushed off criticism of the vote while the head
of the election commission has said any irregularities during
the poll were not enough to have changed the outcome.
Hastily installed as president in 2001 when his father
Laurent was assassinated at the height of Congo's 1998-2003
civil war, Kabila went on to win election in a disputed vote in
2006.
He remains a divisive figure among the 70 million Congolese,
hailed by some for unifying the vast country after a ruinous war
but criticised by others for failing to tackle poverty and
graft.
Norbert Mitumba Kilombo, Kabila's representative at the
court, said after the judge's decision it was a happy day for
Kabila and the country.
"I'm joyful to see that despite the difficulties, this
period of the presidential election is coming to a happy
conclusion," he said.
