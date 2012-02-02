KINSHASA Feb 2 Democratic Republic of
Congo's ruling party has lost more than 40 percent of its
legislative seats to rivals but will remain the largest bloc in
parliament, according to full results from a Nov. 28 vote
released on Thursday.
The outcome could weaken President Joseph Kabila's rule in
the central African state after his own re-election was decried
by the opposition as fraudulent in polls which were also
criticised by international observers.
"The results of these elections took a long time, but it was
to ensure their overall transparency," said election commission
chief Daniel Ngoy Mulunda.
Kabila's PPRD party won 63 seats in the 500-seat National
Assembly, down from 111 after the previous legislative polls in
2006, Mulunda said. The opposition UDPS party came second with
41 seats while the Kabila-allied PPPD followed with 27 seats.
Some 17 seats in the assembly remain unfilled as Congo's
Supreme Court considers requests to have the results of those
races thrown out over allegations of fraud or errors. Mulunda
said the court had two months to rule on those cases.
Tensions have been high in Congo since the election which
pitted Kabila against his chief rival Etienne Tshisekedi. Human
Rights Watch has said at least 24 people have been killed by
security forces since the first results were announced.
(Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)