* CEO says aim to "improve" existing joint ventures
* Partners include Freeport McMoRan and Katanga Mining
* Joint ventures for early-stage projects most at risk
* Gecamines has $930 million five-year plan to boost
production
* Targets 100,000 tonnes of copper by 2015
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Oct 18 Gecamines, the state-owned
Democratic Republic of Congo mining company battling to raise
cash and restore its status as a major producer, will complete a
review of its joint ventures by year end, its chief executive
told reporters.
The review, part of a five-year restructuring at Gecamines,
has raised fears among some investors that the company could be
setting itself on a collision course with partners such as
Freeport McMoRan and Glencore-owned Katanga
Mining.
Many investors are still rattled by an overhaul of contracts
in Congo in 2008 through 2010, which ended with one miner
leaving the country and, in other instances, increased
state-ownership or additional payments.
Gecamines, at its peak the backbone of the copper-fuelled
Congo economy, has dismissed concerns over the latest review and
Chief Executive Ahmed Kalej Nkand said on Thursday the aim was
to "improve" existing ventures, particularly for mines already
producing.
"It is about checking there is a match between investment
spend and infrastructure, that marketing is being done according
to norms, that mining operations cost what they should, and so
forth," he told reporters in London.
He said the programme had begun last month and should
produce findings by the end of the year.
Gecamines, created by authoritarian leader Mobutu Sese Seko
after independence in 1960, set up a string of partnerships
with mining companies in the 1990s, when it had limited access
to outside capital.
Nkand said Gecamines aimed to improve the performance of
ventures already producing, while those near production or in
development were being pressed on when they would start up.
"Then there is the third category, those in the feasibility
stage ... Here timetables are binding - those that do not
conform do risk having their exploration contracts annulled," he
said. "These are ... most exposed."
Gecamines plans to spend some $930 million over five years
to raise its production from a targeted 35,000 tonnes of copper
in 2012 to 100,000 tonnes in 2015. At its peak, in 1986,
Gecamines produced almost 480,000 tonnes of copper.
Gecamines produced only around 15,000 tonnes in the first
eight months of the year, but Nkand said production would be
heavily weighted to the second half of the year as improvements
to infrastructure began to filter through.
Nkand said Gecamines was in talks to restructure the bulk of
the conglomerate's $1.5 billion debt burden, shifting roughly
half to the state as part of its reconfiguration.
It will also reduce its workforce to 4,500 from 9,600 and is
looking to employ more younger workers to bring down a current
average age of 50.